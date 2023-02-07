 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into
Thursday Morning...

.A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to
snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning.
Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible,
especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per
hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to
the morning commute expected.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Central to Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Iowa lawmakers respond to State of the Union

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa Flag MGN Credit

IOWA (KWWL)-- Iowa lawmakers are tweeting, posting, and sending releases after tonight's State of the Union address. 

Governor Kim Reynolds sending a release saying quote, “If you want something said, ask Washington. But if you want something done, ask a Republican Governor."

Adding, "for too long, Washington has been creating problems and leaving it up to the states to clean up the mess. As Gov. Sanders displayed tonight, Republican-led states are leading and delivering."

Concluding with, “the Biden Administration has lost every sense of reality. President Biden believes the American people are naïve and don’t see the crisis and chaos his administration has created. The problems that face our country require new leadership, not a reelection speech.” 

Senator Joni Ernst also issuing a response, “halfway through the Biden administration and everyday goods are too costly, the border crisis is out of control, and the fentanyl epidemic is devastating our communities."

Adding, "at the hands of big government, middle-class families, small businesses, and hardworking Iowans are suffering. I believe the majority of Americans will agree: under President Biden, the state of our union is more expensive and less safe."

Concluding with "in stark contrast, Republicans are fighting to cut wasteful spending, secure the Southern border, and regain American leadership on the world stage. As Ranking Member of the Senate Small Business Committee, I’m working on commonsense solutions to empower entrepreneurs, create opportunity, and get Washington out of the way. Most importantly, Republicans are working to revive the American Dream, driven by freedom, economic prosperity, and individual liberty for all.”

 Senator Chuck Grassley applauded the push to lower pharmaceutical costs in a tweet posted during the speech:

While also applauding the GOP response with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks tweeted out her frustration from the speech:

Also reflecting on it in her release, saying, “I hoped to hear a unifying message from the President this evening, but instead we were met with more exaggerations and more partisan talking points."

Adding, "Americans and Iowans alike are desperate to recover from the economic side effects of the COVID pandemic, but President Biden’s policies have only made things worse.”

Concluding with, “In just one month, House Republicans have passed legislation to unleash American energy and protect our strategic petroleum reserve, protect American taxpayers, and put an end to the public health emergency. Republicans are here, we are ready to work, and we are determined to restore faith in our government. Unfortunately, it’s clear Democrats are not.” 

Rep. Ashley Hinson also expressing her disappointment in the speech- "The state of our union is record high inflation, open borders, and letting China walk all over us. Rather than lay out a plan to restore our economy for everyone, keep our families safe, and stand up for American values, President Biden doubled down on his last two years of failed policies that hurt regular people to appease the most radical wing of his party."

Adding, "I will continue to push back against policies that harm Iowans, stand up for families, farmers, and small businesses, and work to deliver a badly needed dose of Iowa common sense to Washington, DC."

She wasn't completely disappointed, like Sen. Grassley, Rep. Hinson says she's ready to continue to work on bipartisan legislation. "While we have many serious disagreements, I was heartened to hear that President Biden wants to continue to improve mental health services for veterans – I stand ready to work with him in a bipartisan manner to do so."