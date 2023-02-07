Iowa lawmakers respond to State of the Union

IOWA (KWWL)-- Iowa lawmakers are tweeting, posting, and sending releases after tonight's State of the Union address.
Governor Kim Reynolds sending a release saying quote, “If you want something said, ask Washington. But if you want something done, ask a Republican Governor."
Adding, "for too long, Washington has been creating problems and leaving it up to the states to clean up the mess. As Gov. Sanders displayed tonight, Republican-led states are leading and delivering."
Concluding with, “the Biden Administration has lost every sense of reality. President Biden believes the American people are naïve and don’t see the crisis and chaos his administration has created. The problems that face our country require new leadership, not a reelection speech.”
Senator Joni Ernst also issuing a response, “halfway through the Biden administration and everyday goods are too costly, the border crisis is out of control, and the fentanyl epidemic is devastating our communities."
Adding, "at the hands of big government, middle-class families, small businesses, and hardworking Iowans are suffering. I believe the majority of Americans will agree: under President Biden, the state of our union is more expensive and less safe."
Concluding with "in stark contrast, Republicans are fighting to cut wasteful spending, secure the Southern border, and regain American leadership on the world stage. As Ranking Member of the Senate Small Business Committee, I’m working on commonsense solutions to empower entrepreneurs, create opportunity, and get Washington out of the way. Most importantly, Republicans are working to revive the American Dream, driven by freedom, economic prosperity, and individual liberty for all.”
Senator Chuck Grassley applauded the push to lower pharmaceutical costs in a tweet posted during the speech:
Agree w Pres Biden we must lower insulin costs PBM reform must be part of the solution Powerful middlemen called PBMs continue 2 operate in the shadows & drive up costs My bipartisan Rx Pricing 4 the People Act & PBM Transparency Act put sunshine on PBMs & hold them accountable— Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) February 8, 2023
While also applauding the GOP response with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders:
Gov Sarah Huckabee Sanders showcases gr8 hope for the future of America & a gr8 need to change course on issues hurting our communities & families Let’s work together to get our economy back on track +fight crime +secure our border etc— Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) February 8, 2023
Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks tweeted out her frustration from the speech:
Since President Biden took office, over 4.5 million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border—that’s more than the entire population of Iowa—yet he is still failing to address the crisis.— Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) February 8, 2023
Also reflecting on it in her release, saying, “I hoped to hear a unifying message from the President this evening, but instead we were met with more exaggerations and more partisan talking points."
Adding, "Americans and Iowans alike are desperate to recover from the economic side effects of the COVID pandemic, but President Biden’s policies have only made things worse.”
Concluding with, “In just one month, House Republicans have passed legislation to unleash American energy and protect our strategic petroleum reserve, protect American taxpayers, and put an end to the public health emergency. Republicans are here, we are ready to work, and we are determined to restore faith in our government. Unfortunately, it’s clear Democrats are not.”
Rep. Ashley Hinson also expressing her disappointment in the speech- "The state of our union is record high inflation, open borders, and letting China walk all over us. Rather than lay out a plan to restore our economy for everyone, keep our families safe, and stand up for American values, President Biden doubled down on his last two years of failed policies that hurt regular people to appease the most radical wing of his party."
Adding, "I will continue to push back against policies that harm Iowans, stand up for families, farmers, and small businesses, and work to deliver a badly needed dose of Iowa common sense to Washington, DC."
She wasn't completely disappointed, like Sen. Grassley, Rep. Hinson says she's ready to continue to work on bipartisan legislation. "While we have many serious disagreements, I was heartened to hear that President Biden wants to continue to improve mental health services for veterans – I stand ready to work with him in a bipartisan manner to do so."