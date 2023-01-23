Iowa lawmakers react to fatal Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa lawmakers are reacting to the fatal shooting at a Des Moines charter school on Monday that left two students dead and a teacher in critical condition.
Governor Kim Reynolds released a full statement on the shooting.
She said, “I am shocked and saddened to hear about the shooting at Starts Right Here. I’ve seen first-hand how hard Will Keeps and his staff works to help at-risk kids through this alternative education program. My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families. Kevin and I are praying for their safe recovery.”
Senator Chuck Grassley praised law enforcement and offered his condolences to the victims.
Im monitoring reports of a shooting in Des Moines at Starts Right Here charter school Thx to first responders & law enforcement for promptly responding Praying for all those affected— Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 23, 2023
"Thx to first responders & law enforcement for promptly responding Praying for all those affected," he said in a tweet.