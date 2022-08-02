Iowa joining task force aimed at stopping illegal robocalls

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa is joining a nationwide initiative to crack down on robocalls, Attorney General Tom Miller announced on Tuesday.
Miller said that all 50 attorney generals have created the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate the telecommunication departments responsible for most of the foreign robocalls in the US.
"Robocalls aren't just an Iowa problem. They are a nationwide problem. That is why I am proud to join my fellow attorneys general. We will take this fight to anyone who helps these scammers and robocallers. If the telecom industry won't police itself, the Task Force will,” Miller said.
The Task Force says it will take legal action to shut down overseas providers that profit from illegal scam traffic, and has already issued 20 civil investigative demands to the main providers allegedly responsible.
The goal is to reduce the number of robocalls from the problematic providers, which will help the companies that follow the rules.
A release from the AG's office says that many of the gateway providers "appear to be turning a blind eye in return for steady revenue," rather than ensuring the foreign traffic is legal.
The release cites the National Consumer Law Center in saying that 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans daily, which resulted in almost $30 billion being stolen in 2021.
AG Miller provided tips to avoid scams, which include being weary of callers asking for you to pay by gift card or wire transfer and prerecorded calls from anyone pretending to be from a government agency.
Miller says to hang-up immediately if you suspect anything fraudulent and to contact the Consumer Protection Division by at consumer@ag.iowa.gov or at 515-281-5926.