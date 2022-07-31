Iowa Irish Fest 2022 expects huge crowds with expanded family & cultural activities

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
Iowa Irish Fest returns to downtown Waterloo August 5, 6 and 7 and looks to be the best fest yet.
Iowa Irish Fest Director, Chad Shipman and Longtime Volunteer, Shaylin Girsch, General Manager of Jameson's, take time to take about everything going on for this year's Iowa Irish Fest on this week's edition of The Steele Report.
As always, volunteers are needed. Volunteers get in for free and you can volunteer on the Iowa Irish Fest main web page. Volunteer
Planning has been underway for 17 years, with 2020 the only hitch in the annual festivities when the event had to be cancelled due to Covid.
Check out for all of this year's Iowa Irish fest activities on this week's edition of The Steele Report.
In addition, Kelly Sullivan reports
3:15-3:45 USS Iowa SSN 797 Sailors Honored in Heroes Area on 3rd and Mulberry