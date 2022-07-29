 Skip to main content
Iowa Irish Fest 2022 expects huge crowds with expanded family activities

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)

Iowa Irish Fest returns to downtown Waterloo August 5, 6 and 7 and looks to be the best fest yet.

Iowa Irish Fest Director, Chad Shipman and Longtime Volunteer, Shaylin Girsch, General Manager of Jameson's, take time to take about everything going on for this year's Iowa Irish Fest on this week's edition of The Steele Report.

As always, volunteers are needed. Volunteers get in for free and you can volunteer on the Iowa Irish Fest main web page.  Volunteer

Planning has been underway for 17 years, with 2020 the only hitch in the annual festivities when the event had to be cancelled due to Covid.

Check out for all of this year's Iowa Irish fest activities on this week's edition of The Steele Report.

In addition, Kelly Sullivan reports

USS Iowa SSN 797 sailors will be coming to Waterloo for Iowa Irish Fest.  This is the second time they will be coming to our Iowa Irish Fest.
 
They will be walking in the parade, meet and greet in the Heroes Area, reading to kids in the Family Area.
 
 Saturday, August 6 10:00 Coffee and Camaraderie in Heroes Area of Iowa Irish Fest for veterans and First Responders- thank you for your service!

3:15-3:45  USS Iowa SSN 797 Sailors Honored in Heroes Area on 3rd and Mulberry
 
Meet and Greet along with sailors from USS The Sullivans DDG 68 on Saturday, August 6 from 1:00- 2:00 at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum
 
Please call Kelly Sullivan with questions- 319-266-6172

