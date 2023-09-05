Iowa invests millions in creating new wetlands

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa is teaming up with conservation groups to replenish the state's missing wetlands. Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig was in Tama County on Tuesday reviewing conservation efforts in the area.
Near Chelsea, officials are focusing on turning the land into a lush wetland, a natural feature that has been disappearing from the area for decades.
In May the Department of Agriculture entered into a 5-year cooperative agreement with Ducks Unlimited to help fund and create over 60 wetlands across Iowa. The department promised they would invest $5.3 million of the $7.1 million that the project will cost.
Secretary Naig says that investing is the state's natural habitat is a win for every Iowan.
Naig told KWWL, "You’re layering the wildlife benefits, the recreational benefits, with the nutrient reduction benefits and you even get a little bit of flood reduction out of those practices as well. So that’s a win win.”
Naig went on to say, "We’re one of the most productive places in the world. Why is that? Well it’s because of our soil. It’s because of our weather, it’s because of our people. If we’re not investing in those things in the long run then we won’t be successful as a state.”
The work being done near Chelsea is only in beginning planning stages. Currently, Ducks United teams are planning out how to divert water flow and encourage native wetland growth. It could be over a year before work is officially started.