Iowa infrastructure receives a 'C' grade in latest report card

IOWA (KWWL) -- The American Society of Civil Engineers have given Iowa a new infrastructure grade of a C.
The group looks at the state's bridges, roads, dams, and several other factors by conducting interviews with experts in the state, as well as surveying it for themselves.
Iowa's lowest grade was for its dams, receiving a D score. Bridges and inland waterways also received a D+.
The state's highest score was for its roads and solid waste systems, both garnering a B-.
The report says that a C average indicates that Iowa's infrastructure is in fair condition, but is showing general signs of deterioration.
