Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue Across All of
Iowa this Afternoon and Again on Thursday Afternoon and Evening...

.The combination of low humidity values, very strong
southwesterly winds, above normal temperatures, and dry fuels will
result in critical and erratic fire conditions across all of
central Iowa this afternoon and again on Thursday afternoon. Some
improvement in RH and slightly less wind is expected on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IOWA...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IOWA...

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect through 8pm CDT tonight and again on
Thursday from noon to 8 PM CDT.

* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Southern and Central Iowa.

* WIND...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Iowa infrastructure receives a 'C' grade in latest report card

  • Updated
IOWA (KWWL) -- The American Society of Civil Engineers have given Iowa a new infrastructure grade of a C.

The group looks at the state's bridges, roads, dams, and several other factors by conducting interviews with experts in the state, as well as surveying it for themselves.

Iowa's lowest grade was for its dams, receiving a D score. Bridges and inland waterways also received a D+.

The state's highest score was for its roads and solid waste systems, both garnering a B-.

The report says that a C average indicates that Iowa's infrastructure is in fair condition, but is showing general signs of deterioration.

Download PDF Iowa infrastructure report card

You can read the full report above.

