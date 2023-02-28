 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Butler, Bremer and Black
Hawk Counties.

.Moderate to heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to
the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach
critical levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist
Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 87.0 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 89.9 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Iowa Hawkeyes run past #15 Indiana 90-68

  • 0

 BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- — Kris Murray scored 26 points, Tony Perkins flirted with the first triple-double in Iowa history and the Hawkeyes beat No. 15 Indiana 90-68 on Tuesday night.

Perkins had 23 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high eight assists in his return to his home state.

Just three days after rallying from a 13-point deficit in the final 94 seconds of this season's highest-scoring Big Ten game against Michigan State, the Hawkeyes never trailed and produced the most first-half points in a league contest this season.

Trayce Jackson Davis led the Hoosiers with 26 points and 13 rebounds. But the expected celebration for Jackson-Davis' milestone night was tainted by Indiana's inexplicably poor showing.

Jackson-Davis passed Alan Henderson and Walt Bellamy to become the school's career rebounding leader with 1,096 — on a night the Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8) lost their fourth in a row in the series.

Yes, the Hoosiers looked flat after beating rival Purdue on Saturday, and Iowa wasted no time taking advantage.

The Hawkeyes scored the first six points of the game, quickly extended the margin to 16-5 and still led 47-36 at halftime. The Hawkeyes then used a 14-2 second half run to make it 61-40 and continued pulling away over the final 15 1/2 minutes.

It was Indiana's worst home loss since Purdue-Fort Wayne beat the Hoosiers by 20 in December 2017.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have struggled on the road all season — at least until Tuesday. This time, they built off the momentum from Saturday's stunning 112-106 overtime victory and, at times, looked virtually unbeatable. If they can replicate this performance, the defending Big Ten Tournament champs will be a tough out again next week.

