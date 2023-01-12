Iowa Hawkeyes rally to beat Michigan 93-84 in overtime

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--The Iowa Hawkeyes overcame a 10 point second half deficit to rally to beat Michigan 93-84 in overtime. It is the Hawkeyes' third straight Big Ten victory.
Iowa was led by Kris Murray with 27 points while Peyton Sandfort scored 26 points off the bench including a 4-point play with 20 seconds to play in regulation to send the game to overtime.
Sophomore Payton Sandfort tallied 24 of his career-high 26 points in the second half and overtime, scoring 20+ points for the second straight game.