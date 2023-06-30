Iowa Hawkeye Men's and Women's Season ticket Update

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Friday updates to its season ticketing procedures for the 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
Women’s basketball season tickets for new customers will be priced at $195 for adults; $160 for faculty/staff and senior citizens; and $75 for youth (age 18-and-under). The renewal price will be $175 for adults; $140 for faculty/staff and senior citizens; and $60 for youth.
Prices for this upcoming men’s basketball season tickets will remain the same as last year; between $325-$375 (plus per-seat contribution) depending on location for public and between $280-$320 (plus 50% off per-seat contribution) for faculty/staff.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKET RENEWALS
- Current UI women’s basketball tickets holders can renew their seats beginning today (June 30). Due to high renewal rates, there will be very little movement opportunity. Fans should renew expecting the same seats as last season.
MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKET RENEWALS
- Current UI men’s basketball tickets holders can renew their seats beginning today (June 30). Those that renew by July 31, will be included in our annual upgrade event.
MEN’S/WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKET DEPOSIT HOLDERS
- Men’s and women’s basketball season ticket deposit holders will be contacted by a UI Ticket Representative by phone in priority order beginning Monday, July 10, to fulfill their season ticket purchase. The UI Athletics Ticket Office reserves the right to establish order limits on specific items or events. Any orders exceeding the set limit may be reduced or canceled and refunded, less applicable fees.
An allotment of tickets for UI students is being held back and will be available at a later date.
Fans interested in attending Iowa Athletic events are encouraged to fill out the following form and a UI Ticket Representative will reach out via phone for future ticket opportunities:
app.hawkeyesports.com/2023-Preferences
Fans who renew or purchase UI women’s basketball season tickets have the exclusive option to purchase a long-sleeve shirt for $15 at ticket checkout.
The UI women’s basketball team is coming off a historic season in which it won a school-record 31 games, finished NCAA national runners-up and was second in the country in attendance. Senior guard Caitlin Clark, who was the consensus National Player of the Year and Collegiate Woman of the Year, averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. Seniors Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin, and sophomore Hannah Stuelke also return for Lisa Bluder’s 24th season as Iowa’s head coach.
The UI men’s basketball team is one of just 10 teams in the country to compete in the last four NCAA Tournaments. Head Coach Fran McCaffery returns four players with starting experience, including seniors Patrick McCaffery and Tony Perkins, junior Payton Sandfort and sophomore Dasonte Bowen. Perkins was an honorable mention all-conference honoree while Sandfort was the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year in 2023. Iowa ranked 24th in the country in attendance a year ago, marking the 10th straight season (with fans) that Iowa has ranked in the top 30 nationally.