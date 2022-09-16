Iowa Governor's Office: No plans to close the Iowa Veterans Home

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL) -- A spokesperson for Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the state has no plans to close the Iowa Veterans Home.
The operational status of the Iowa Veterans Home came into question amid reports of closure plans at the facility.
Commandant Matthew Peterson resigned from his position with the facility earlier in September. Following his resignation a spokeswoman for AFSCME which represents staff members claims the Interim Director, Penny Cutler-Bermudez, sent a memo to staff members outlining what would happen if the home were to close.
"The document in question is nothing more than a policy required by the federal government and in no way indicates closure of IVH," Alex Murphy, a spokesperson for Gov. Kim Reynolds' office, said in an email on Saturday. "It is irresponsible for Senate Democrats not to do their research and reach out to our office for the facts before going directly to the media with a false rumor, creating unnecessary concern for the employees, veterans and their families at the IVH."
Democrat State Senator and ranking member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Eric Giddens has called upon Gov. Kim Reynolds for transparency over the status of the facility.
“It is troubling to hear that a plan was circulated to staff about a facility closure right on the heels of the sudden resignation of former Commandant Peterson. We need more details of the resignation and if it is related to the closure plan," said Giddens in a press release.
“Governor Reynolds needs to come clean about her intentions regarding the Iowa Veterans Home,” he added.
According to the Iowa Veteran's Home website, it is the fifth largest veterans home in the United States. 550 veterans are housed and around 900 staff members are employed.
KWWL has reached out to the Iowa Veterans Home for further clarification on the status of the facility. So far, they have not responded.
According to Mayor Greer, he hasn't heard of any plans to close down the facility, and even believes that the notion may be a hoax.
Greer told KWWL that, "I'm confident it's not closing down." He added that, "I'm confident it will stay open."
This is a developing story and will be updated.