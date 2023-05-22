Iowa gas prices rise an average of 6.7 cents in the last week

IOWA (KWWL) -- The average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa rose 6.7 cents in the last week for a statewide average price of $3.40 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Prices in Iowa are 12.5 cents lower than a month ago and are 76.2 cents lower than a year ago.
On Sunday, the cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $2.93, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.08, a difference of $1.15.
The national average price of gas remained at $3.51 from last week. The national average is down 14.7 cents from a month ago and is also down $1.06 from a year ago.
The national average price of diesel fell 3.2 cents and stands at a $3.94 average price per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.47/g, up 7.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.40/g.
Des Moines- $3.44/g, up 17.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.26/g.
Omaha- $3.34/g, up 12.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.21/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
May 22, 2022: $4.16/g (U.S. Average: $4.57/g)
May 22, 2021: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)
May 22, 2020: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g)
May 22, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
May 22, 2018: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.95/g)
May 22, 2017: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
May 22, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
May 22, 2015: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)
May 22, 2014: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
May 22, 2013: $4.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)