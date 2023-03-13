Iowa gas prices rise 6 cents; $3.23 per gallon average

IOWA (KWWL) -- Gas prices in Iowa have risen 6 cents in the last week for a $3.23 average price per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Prices in Iowa are 3.1 cents lower per gallon from a month ago and are also 69.8 cents lower than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.89, while the most expensive station was priced at $3.84, a difference of 95 cents.
The national average for gas rose 8 cents for a $3.44 average price. The national average is up 7.1 cents from a month ago and 87.7 cents lower than a year ago.
The national price of diesel has fallen 4.1 cents for a $4.30 price per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.28/g, up 11.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.17/g.
Des Moines- $3.25/g, up 10.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.14/g.
Omaha- $3.31/g, up 16.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.15/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
March 13, 2022: $3.93/g (U.S. Average: $4.32/g)
March 13, 2021: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
March 13, 2020: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
March 13, 2019: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)
March 13, 2018: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)
March 13, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
March 13, 2016: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $1.93/g)
March 13, 2015: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
March 13, 2014: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)
March 13, 2013: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)