Iowa gas prices rise 11.6 cents in the last week for a $3.33 state average

IOWA (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa rose 11.6 cents in the last week for a statewide average price of $3.33 per gallon, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Prices in Iowa are 30.3 cents higher than a month ago and are 17.9 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.98, while the most expensive station was priced at $5.33, a difference of $2.35.
The national average price of a gallon of gas rose 9.7 cents in the last week for a $3.49 average price per gallon.
National prices are 33.3 cents higher than a month ago and are 14.1 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel rose 5.4 cents for a $4.65 average per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.43/g, up 10.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.32/g.
Des Moines- $3.30/g, up 14.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.15/g.
Omaha- $3.47/g, up 22.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.25/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
January 30, 2022: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)
January 30, 2021: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)
January 30, 2020: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)
January 30, 2019: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)
January 30, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
January 30, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)
January 30, 2016: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $1.80/g)
January 30, 2015: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)
January 30, 2014: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)
January 30, 2013: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)