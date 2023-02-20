Iowa gas prices rise 1.8 cents in the last week

IOWA (KWWL) -- Gas prices in Iowa have risen 1.8 cents in the last week for a statewide average price of $3.22 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are unchanged from a month ago and stand 11.7 cents lower than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.88 on Sunday, while the most expensive station was priced at $3.84, a difference of 96 cents.
The national average for a gallon of gas remains unchanged from last week at $3.37 per gallon.
The national average is down 2.7 cents from a month ago and stands 14.5 cents lower than a year ago.
For diesel, the national average fell 6.9 cents for a $4.45 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.32/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.33/g.
Des Moines- $3.11/g, up 8.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02/g.
Omaha- $3.31/g, up 5.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.25/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
February 20, 2022: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
February 20, 2021: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)
February 20, 2020: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
February 20, 2019: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)
February 20, 2018: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)
February 20, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
February 20, 2016: $1.69/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)
February 20, 2015: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)
February 20, 2014: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)
February 20, 2013: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)