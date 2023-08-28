Iowa gas prices fall to $3.58 average price per gallon

IOWA (KWWL) -- Gas prices in Iowa have fallen 8.3 cents in the last week, making for a statewide average price of $3.58 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 2.1 cents lower than a month ago and are 6 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $3.08, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.34, a difference of $1.26.
The national average price of gas fell 4 cents for an average price of $3.78 per gallon. The national average is up 5.8 cents from a month ago, but is 3.5 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price for a gallon of diesel rose 3.3 cents for a $4.33 average per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.68/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.72/g.
Des Moines- $3.46/g, down 14.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.61/g.
Omaha- $3.54/g, down 5.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.60/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
August 28, 2022: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)
August 28, 2021: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)
August 28, 2020: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
August 28, 2019: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
August 28, 2018: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)
August 28, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
August 28, 2016: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
August 28, 2015: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)
August 28, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)
August 28, 2013: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)