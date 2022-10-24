Iowa gas prices fall 9.8 cents in the last week; average price $3.54 per gallon

IOWA (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa fell 9.8 cents in the last week, marking a new statewide average price of $3.54 per gallon, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Gas prices in Iowa are 8.1 cents lower than a month ago, but are 41 cents higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $3.02, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.36, a difference of $1.34.
The national average price for a gallon of gas fell 9.3 cents this week, marking a national average price of $3.77 per gallon.
The national average is up 10.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, but is also 41.2 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price for a gallon of diesel rose 4 cents for a national average of $5.30 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.69/g, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.73/g.
Des Moines- $3.26/g, down 19.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.46/g.
Omaha- $3.51/g, down 14.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.66/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
October 24, 2021: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)
October 24, 2020: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)
October 24, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)
October 24, 2018: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
October 24, 2017: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)
October 24, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
October 24, 2015: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
October 24, 2014: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)
October 24, 2013: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)
October 24, 2012: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)