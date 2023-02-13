 Skip to main content
Iowa gas prices fall 9.3 cents in the last week for a $3.20 average

  • Updated
gas prices

Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

IOWA (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa have fallen 9.3 cents in the last week for a statewide average price of $3.20 per gallon, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.

Prices in Iowa are 8.7 cents higher than a month ago and are 7.5 cents lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station was priced at $2.82, while the most expensive station was priced at $3.94, a difference of $1.12.

The national average price of a gallon of gas fell 7.3 cents for a $3.37 average. The national average is up 10.9 cents from a month ago and is 10.2 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel fell 7.3 cents for a $4.53 average price per gallon. 

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Quad Cities- $3.33/g, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.38/g.

Des Moines- $3.02/g, down 24.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.27/g.

Omaha- $3.25/g, down 12.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.37/g

Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:

February 13, 2022: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

February 13, 2021: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

February 13, 2020: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

February 13, 2019: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

February 13, 2018: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

February 13, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 13, 2016: $1.64/g (U.S. Average: $1.69/g)

February 13, 2015: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

February 13, 2014: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

February 13, 2013: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

