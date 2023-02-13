Iowa gas prices fall 9.3 cents in the last week for a $3.20 average

IOWA (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa have fallen 9.3 cents in the last week for a statewide average price of $3.20 per gallon, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Prices in Iowa are 8.7 cents higher than a month ago and are 7.5 cents lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station was priced at $2.82, while the most expensive station was priced at $3.94, a difference of $1.12.
The national average price of a gallon of gas fell 7.3 cents for a $3.37 average. The national average is up 10.9 cents from a month ago and is 10.2 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel fell 7.3 cents for a $4.53 average price per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.33/g, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.38/g.
Des Moines- $3.02/g, down 24.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.27/g.
Omaha- $3.25/g, down 12.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.37/g
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
February 13, 2022: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
February 13, 2021: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)
February 13, 2020: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
February 13, 2019: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
February 13, 2018: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)
February 13, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
February 13, 2016: $1.64/g (U.S. Average: $1.69/g)
February 13, 2015: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
February 13, 2014: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)
February 13, 2013: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)