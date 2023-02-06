Iowa gas prices drop 3.2 cents for $3.30 statewide average price per gallon

IOWA (KWWL) -- The average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa dropped 3.2 cents in the last week for a statewide average price of $3.30 per gallon, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Prices in Iowa are 13.2 cents higher than a month ago and are 6.6 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.89, while the most expensive station was priced at $3.84, a difference of $0.95 per gallon.
The national average price of gas fell 4.4 cents in the last week for a $3.44 average price per gallon.
The national average is up 17.5 cents from a month ago is 1.7 cents higher than a year ago.
For diesel, the national average price per gallon fell 5.2 cents for a $4.60 price per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.38/g, down 4.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.43/g.
Des Moines- $3.27/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.30/g.
Omaha- $3.37/g, down 9.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.47/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
February 6, 2022: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)
February 6, 2021: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
February 6, 2020: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
February 6, 2019: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
February 6, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)
February 6, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
February 6, 2016: $1.69/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)
February 6, 2015: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
February 6, 2014: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)
February 6, 2013: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)