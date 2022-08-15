Iowa gas prices dip to $3.58 average this week

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa dipped 9.9 cents this week for a new state average of $3.58 per gallon, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Prices this week are 78.3 cents lower than a month ago, but are 60.8 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price of gas also declined 9.9 cents for a new average of $3.92. This price is down 63.7 cents from a month ago but stands 74.8 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel declined 14.8 cents for a new average of $5.27 per gallon.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
August 15, 2021: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)
August 15, 2020: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
August 15, 2019: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)
August 15, 2018: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
August 15, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)
August 15, 2016: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
August 15, 2015: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
August 15, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)
August 15, 2013: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
August 15, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.77/g, down 13.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/g.
Des Moines- $3.25/g, down 12.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.37/g.
Omaha- $3.76/g, down 14.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/g.