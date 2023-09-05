Iowa gas prices dip slightly in the last week; higher than one year ago

IOWA (KWWL) -- Gas prices in Iowa dipped 1.4 cents in the last week for a $3.57 statewide average according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 22.4 cents lower than a month ago and are 13.7 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced $2.99 and the most expensive station was priced at $4.26, a difference of $1.27.
The national average price of gas fell 1.2 cents for a $3.77 average. The national average is down 4.4 cents from a month ago but is 2.1 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel rose 9.6 cents for a $4.43 average.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.67/g, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.68/g.
Des Moines- $3.49/g, up 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.46/g.
Omaha- $3.53/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.54/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
September 5, 2022: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.75/g)
September 5, 2021: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)
September 5, 2020: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
September 5, 2019: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
September 5, 2018: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
September 5, 2017: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
September 5, 2016: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)
September 5, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)
September 5, 2014: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)
September 5, 2013: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)