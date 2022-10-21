Iowa gas companies give tips to keep heating bills down this winter

Iowa (KWWL) -- The US Department of Energy is projecting anywhere between a 10% to 25% increase in heating bills compared to last winter. However, MidAmerican Energy representatives say they’re not expecting anywhere near that jump.
They say there’s a few reasons for that. Like last year the price of natural gas, which most Iowans use for heating, is higher than it was pre-pandemic. However, the price is volatile and has actually been going down in recent months. Geoff Greenwood, with MidAmerican, says they buy gas ahead of time and puts it in reserve.
Which he says, allows them to keep costs down.
“We expect that over the course of the winter heating season, which usually runs from november to march, our customers won’t see higher bills than what they saw last year," Greenwood said. "They’re not going to see an increase.”
However, Black Hills Gas representatives said they expect their customers to see an increase following that 25 percent prediction from the us department of energy.
While both MidAmerican Energy and Black Hills Gas say they’ve done what they can to keep costs low, these bills are still going to hurt. But they both say there’s ways customers can keep it low.
“Now’s the time to take a look at your furnace, or better yet have a professional come and take a look at your furnace," Greenwood said. "To make sure that A. it’s running safely and B. it’s running efficiently.”
Making sure your furnace's air filter is replaced regularly can keep your furnace from using more heat than necessary. Greenwood recommends replacing them every two to three months.
He also says maintaining the temperature on your thermostat is key.
“Now we say, whatever is most comfortable for you," Greenwood said. "If you can be comfortable at even lower than 68 degrees then by all means do that.”
He recommends wearing warm clothes and sweaters inside so you can keep the temperature even lower and be comfortable.
Nicole Breitbach, with Black Hills Gas, says now, before the first snows hit is the time to check for any cracked windows or breaks in insulation.
“It’s a good time to go around and see if you can see cold air coming in through the windows or through your doors,” Breitbach said.
Check outlets as well and replace them if you notice air leaking out. Additionally making sure attics and basements are sealed can be just as important.
However, if heating bills are really crunching the budget Breitbach recommends reaching out to your state or city’s resources like LIHEAP.
LIHEAP is a federally funded housing energy assistance program. Applications are already for people who are disabled or above 60. Links to local LIHEAP resources can be found here.
Both MidAmerican and Black Hills have care assistance programs where they match community donations to help customers pay.
“We also do provide black hills cares to help our customers, the company matches that 1 for 1," Breitbach said. "It’s customer donations and it’s a great resource if you do find yourself running into trouble
If someone is struggling both Greenwood and Breitbach recommend reaching out to your local provider. They will work with you so no one is left in the cold.