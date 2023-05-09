Iowa family asking for help finding lost stuffed animal with ashes of family member

IOWA (KWWL) -- An Iowa family is asking for help in finding a special stuffed animal that contained ashes of their son Gabryel.
The Atkinson family was visiting Florida beaches and theme parks when they lost a stuffed animal named Bruce along the way.
However, the toy is one of a kind. It contains ashes from their son Gabryel, who passed away days shy of his 8th birthday due to a number of medical issues.
Liz Atkinson said, "Bruce has been at every hospitalization. There's far too many to count, he's been with my son at every procedure...My son that's surviving, holds Bruce and cries when he's missing his brother..."
The family took the stuffed animal to Disney in honor of Gabryel because he always wanted to go. They're asking for help finding Bruce, positing the message on Facebook.
They say that hundreds of people have since messaged about helping.