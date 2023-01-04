Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle struck on Tuesday, driver released from hospital

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer's vehicle was struck on Tuesday, sending the officer to the hospital with minor injuries. The officer has since been released from the hospital.
The officer was struck from behind while he was in his vehicle providing traffic control for a crash.
The Department of Transportation warns drivers to be cautious and to slow down in the wintry weather conditions.
In a Facebook post they said, "It's a good reminder to slow down and focus on the task of driving, especially when the conditions may be less than perfect."