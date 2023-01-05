Iowa DNR says C-6 Zero officials are not cooperating in cleanup efforts

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is claiming that C-6 Zero is not following through on its promises to clean up the site after a massive explosion rocked the facility in December.
According to officials, reports of exposed chemicals and hazardous materials are still left in the damaged building.
According to a statement from DNR officials, C-6 Zero did not submit their environmental assessment plan by December 31. Instead, they sent it three days later.
However, within that plan, the DNR says the dates set for the cleanup do not meet the timeline they set when they declared the emergency order in December.
C-6 Zero contradicted the DNR's claims in a statement sent to KWWL. The company says that they are complying with state and local officials, and are waiting for the DNR's approval to move forward.
However, in a statement sent to KWWL on Thursday from the DNR, they say they have referred C6-Zero to the Iowa Attorney General for failing to turn in their environmental assessment on time.
Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray tells KWWL that he doesn't expect the company will hold up their end of the deal.
Gray said, "We’ve expressed that obviously the city does not have the funds to clean up that site. We’ve exhausted the known insurance company. Their limits - they had a $50,000 limit for cleanup and they had a $50,000 for fire expenses.”
Gray says in fire expenses from damaged equipment, the explosion has cost over $600,000 for the more than 20 fire departments that responded to the explosion.
Gray also says that they know there are contaminants in the pond from fighting the fire, as well as the runoff from the storms in recent weeks. They're still waiting to find out what contaminants are in the water, as well as ways to prevent them from getting in the groundwater.
Gray said, “The city took samples yesterday. Took 3 samples from that area. And then from my understanding, the DNR is taking more samples next week. So we’re hoping in the next week or two we’ll have better answers."
In the meantime, Gray says that locals are still worried about the chemicals still being exposed to the elements.