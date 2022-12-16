Iowa DNR issues Emergency Order to C6-Zero following plant explosion

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an Emergency Order to C6-Zero Iowa LLC on Friday in the aftermath of the explosion that rocked the plant last week.
The DNR issued the order due to a "clear threat to public health and the environment" in the facility's current condition. They noted the possibility of "another catastrophic event" due to the amount of chemicals still inside the facility.
The Emergency Order requires the immediate stabilization of hazardous conditions and the removal of all solid waste, including a full remediation of the area.
The Emergency Order outlines the interactions between C6-Zero, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the DNR between December 3, 2020 through December 15, 2022.
The full Emergency Order can be read here.