Iowa DNR in charge of new bottle bill law

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is in charge of the state's new bottle bill law, which changes the way that used cans and bottles are handled.
Businesses looking to become an approved redemption center must first register with the DNR. Once approved, businesses that accept and sort bottles and cans will now get 3 cents per unit. Previously, only 1 cent was given per unit.
Sheri Amos, who works at the Pella Redemption Center, broke down some of the changes for KWWL.
"We are now getting three cents instead of one, so it's been the same for 40 years, and I've been doing it for 22. I've been trying to run my business on one penny. That basically is about 300% increase, and so we are hopefully going to catch up a little bit. I'm not gonna say it's done amazing things because we're still trying to catch up from 40 years of no increase."
Redemption centers, like in Pella, have been working to remind distributors that they must pay 3 cents per can or bottle. This is in order to get raw material for new cans and bottles.
Anyone not following the law can be issued a notice of violation by the DNR.
Amos added, "That's one of the perks of the new the new rules is the DNR actually has some authoritative power to impose fines and penalties. Not only our redemption centers, but distributors and grocery stores that don't follow the law, and that was one of the problems before January 1. They could tell advise us or guide us, but to enforce anything, they really didn't have any power to do that."
Under the new law, grocery stores and other beverage sellers can decline to take cans and bottles for redemption.