Iowa DNR has not been given access to C6-Zero plant following catastrophic December explosion

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Despite their attempts, the Iowa DNR has not been given access to the C6-Zero plant after the explosion that occurred in December.
An emergency order was put in place after the explosion, requiring the facility to cease all operations.
The Iowa DNR said that the condition of the facility was a threat to public health due to the unknown chemicals being exposed to the elements.
The Department requires access to C6-Zero's property in order to monitor compliance with the emergency order.
The Iowa DNR was refused access to the property last Tuesday.