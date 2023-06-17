Iowa DCI investigating after 6-year-old is shot and killed

LOHRVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)- State and local law enforcement officials are investigating after a 6-year-old boy was shot and killed.
The shooting happened in Lohrville, a small town of less than 400 people in Calhoun County, which is about 90 miles northwest of Des Moines.
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call at 500 Maple Street in Lohrville just before 7:00 Friday morning. Deputies found 6-year-old Alexzander Pope dead inside the house.
Calhoun County Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are both investigating the circumstances surrounding Pope's death.