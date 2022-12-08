 Skip to main content
...Snow and Wintry Mix Coming to an End Later This Morning...

.Wintry precipitation continues over far northern into northeast
and east central Iowa early this morning. Farther to the west, the
precipitation has come to an end and that trend will continue to
the east through the morning hours. Snow covered or slick roadways
will remain after the precipitation ends so continue to exercise
typical winter driving skills. Pockets of drizzle or fog may also
linger through at least this morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Parts of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Iowa cruises to a 75-56 win over #20 Iowa State 75-56

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2) led by 22 points and 11 rebounds from Filip Rebraca cruise to a 75-56 win over #20 Iowa State(7-2) to give Coach Fran Mc Caffery his 500th career win.  The Hawkeyes were playing without leading scorer and rebounder Kris Murray who sat out with a lower leg injury. 

The Hawkeyes started this game on fire, jumping to a 15-0 lead in the first six minutes. Iowa's lead never fell below 13 the rest of the game. The Hawkeyes shot 50% from the field including 12 of 23 from downtown.

The Hawks had four players in double figures Rebracca(22), C. McCaffery (14), P. McCaffery (13) and Tony Perkins with 10. 

Iowa State was led by Gabe Kalscheur with 13 points off the bench.

