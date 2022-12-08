Iowa cruises to a 75-56 win over #20 Iowa State 75-56

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2) led by 22 points and 11 rebounds from Filip Rebraca cruise to a 75-56 win over #20 Iowa State(7-2) to give Coach Fran Mc Caffery his 500th career win. The Hawkeyes were playing without leading scorer and rebounder Kris Murray who sat out with a lower leg injury.
The Hawkeyes started this game on fire, jumping to a 15-0 lead in the first six minutes. Iowa's lead never fell below 13 the rest of the game. The Hawkeyes shot 50% from the field including 12 of 23 from downtown.
The Hawks had four players in double figures Rebracca(22), C. McCaffery (14), P. McCaffery (13) and Tony Perkins with 10.
Iowa State was led by Gabe Kalscheur with 13 points off the bench.