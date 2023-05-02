Workers worldwide celebrate on May Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Workers worldwide celebrated May Day on Monday. It's an international day to honor the labor movements that fight for worker's rights.
While not as popular and well known as other holidays in the U.S., a labor professor at the University of Iowa says that he expects that to change in the years to come.
Shelton Stromquist explained, "There's a whole generation of younger workers, I think, coming to the forefront, who are seeking to restore some of those older traditions and seeking to understand how to build on that legacy. And so I think, for many in the labor movement, this is a moment of renewal and hopefulness.”
Professor Stromquist says that May Day got displaced by the official Labor Day holiday in September. He believes that younger workers are wanting to bring back some of the traditions that surround May Day in the future.