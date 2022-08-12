UPDATE: Suspicious package incident resolved at University of Iowa

UPDATE: UI Police are reporting the suspicious package situation is resolved. No other comments regarding package are being made at this time.
Hawk Alert: Situation involving suspicious package has been resolved. Resume normal activity. See https://t.co/RPMxzNr74A for more.— University of Iowa Department of Public Safety (@UIowa_Police) August 13, 2022
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - University of Iowa Dept. of Public Safety are warning people to avoid the North side of Schaeffer Hall near The Pentacrest.
Law enforcement officials are currently on scene investigating.
This is a developing story.
Situation Update: Law enforcement specialists are on scene investigating. Please continue to avoid the area.— University of Iowa Department of Public Safety (@UIowa_Police) August 13, 2022