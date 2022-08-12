 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Suspicious package incident resolved at University of Iowa

  Updated
Police Lights

UPDATE: UI Police are reporting the suspicious package situation is resolved. No other comments regarding package are being made at this time.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - University of Iowa Dept. of Public Safety are warning people to avoid the North side of Schaeffer Hall near The Pentacrest. 

Law enforcement officials are currently on scene investigating. 

This is a developing story.