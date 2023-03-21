UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old Bristol Wieland found

UPDATE: Operation Quickfind canceled. Bristol Wieland was located safely.
HILLS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Johnson County Sheriff is asking for help finding 14-year-old Bristol Wieland last seen in Hills on Mar. 17 at 3:00 p.m.
Bristol is 5'4", 90 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. Bristol was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with Champion logo, blue jeans with holes in the knees, tan Ugg shoes and white and black glasses.
If you have any details, please contact the Johnson County Sheriff at 319-356-6020.