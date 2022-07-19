University of Iowa to receive record $15M donation to expand school mental health services

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa College of Education has announced that it will be receiving a $15 million donation, the largest in the school's history, from the Scanlan Family Foundation to expand mental health services for schools across Iowa.
Upon potential approval by the Iowa Board of Regents, the Iowa Center for School Mental Health, a part of the University, will be renamed to the Scanlan Center for School Mental Health in honor of the donation.
“This transformational gift from the Scanlan Family Foundation builds on the great work of the Belin-Blank Center, and strengthens the Iowa Center for School Mental Health’s clinical services and programs that support mental health needs,” College of Education Dean Dan Clay said in a statement.
“This gift will focus on serving schools and the needs of veterans, those serving in the military, and their families. We know military families often need additional supports around mental health and well-being.”
Additionally, the donation will expand clinical support for school mental health in collaboration with the Belkin-Blank Center in a national capacity.