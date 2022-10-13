University of Iowa suspending search for VPMA & Carver College of Medicine Dean

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa is temporarily suspending their search for the next Vice President for Medical Affairs and for the Dean of the Carver College of Medicine.
In a press release, the University said that they invited four potential candidates to campus in August and September, after beginning the search for the positions in March.
After on offer was extended to a candidate, the candidate had to back out due to family obligations.
“I am sorry that we could not come to an agreement, but we certainly respect the candidate’s decision,” said the University's Executive Vice President and Provost Kevin Kregel in a press release.
Kregel continued, “We will re-evaluate the search process and launch it again as soon as possible. We are eager to find candidates who share our exciting vision for the growth of the university’s health care system and for the Carver College of Medicine.”
As the University waits to find another candidate, Doctor Brooks Jackson will continue serving in both roles until a successor is found. The search is expected to begin again sometime this winter.
“I am grateful that Brooks is willing to continue his service to the university, our students, faculty, staff, and patients,” said President Barbara Wilson in the press release.
She continued, “Although it is disappointing to take a pause in our national search, we will use the time to ensure that we are poised to find an exceptional leader for our outstanding health care enterprise.”