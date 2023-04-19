University of Iowa students plan to protest Matt Walsh's lecture

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Conservative commentator Matt Walsh is set to speak at the University of Iowa on Wednesday night, and several student organizations are protesting the lecture, even creating an online petition to try to shut it down.
Walsh, best known for his views on transgender people, is speaking as part of his nationwide "What is a Woman" documentary tour. Walsh is a columnist for The Daily Wire.
In October, Walsh said that he believes, "gender identity is one of the greatest evils in human history." Walsh will speak at 7:00 p.m. before participating in a Q&A with the audience afterward.
Students piled in across the street from Iowa Memorial Union hours in advance of where Walsh will speak. Students have been planning on gathering all week to protest the lecture.
Five student organizations on campus came forward, asking the University to suspend the Iowa Young Americans For Freedom due to what they say is creating an unwelcoming environment on campus for transgender students.
University of Iowa student Hannah Johnson told KWWL, "We're just here to let our, particularly trans community, know that this campus does not stand by the ideologies that are being spread in that building right now and platform by our university."
Students have been spreading the word about the protest all week, which will take place at 8:00 p.m.
I'll be speaking at the University of Iowa tomorrow night. I feel confident that I will be warmly welcomed with smiles and good cheer from all of the students on campus. https://t.co/mvOvaLlGEC— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 18, 2023
Despite the planned protest, in a tweet Walsh said that he feels confident he'll be "warmly welcomed" on campus on Wednesday night.