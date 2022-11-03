University of Iowa Student sent to hospital after falling five-stories

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- University of Iowa Police responded to an incident on Thursday where a student fell out of a sixth-floor window, landing on the north roof of the Mayflower Residence Hall.
The student fell around 4:22 a.m., with U of I Police quickly responding after.
Initially, it was believed students were playing around in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
A police investigation says no foul play was detected and was completely accidental. The student was able to speak and sent to a local hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.