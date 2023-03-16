University of Iowa prepares for high traffic numbers before NCAA tournament

Weather Alert

...Roads may Become Slick into the Early Evening Hours... Afternoon rain had switched to snow along the Interstate 35 corridor around 4pm or 5pm and this transition should continue to the east into eastern Iowa before precipitation ends early this evening. Road temperatures were currently at or just above freezing in many locations, but they should continue to cool heading toward sunset resulting in slushy, snow covered roads and slick travel conditions as snow begins accumulating. Visibilities may be reduced at times as well, with northwest winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph or more. An inch or snow of accumulation may occur, but mainly on vegetation and elevated surfaces. Although it isn't expected to last long, motorists across central and eastern Iowa can expect hazardous road conditions at times due to snow and reduced visibilities until the snow ends west to east between 6pm and 8pm.