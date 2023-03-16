 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph expected.

* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low visibility from falling or blowing snow
may briefly occur in the advisory area into this evening as snow
continues to push eastward from central into eastern and
southeastern Iowa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Roads may Become Slick into the Early Evening Hours...

Afternoon rain had switched to snow along the Interstate 35
corridor around 4pm or 5pm and this transition should continue to
the east into eastern Iowa before precipitation ends early this
evening.

Road temperatures were currently at or just above freezing in many locations,
but they should continue to cool heading toward sunset resulting
in slushy, snow covered roads and slick travel conditions as snow
begins accumulating. Visibilities may be reduced at times as
well, with northwest winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph or more. An
inch or snow of accumulation may occur, but mainly on vegetation
and elevated surfaces.

Although it isn't expected to last long, motorists across central
and eastern Iowa can expect hazardous road conditions at times due
to snow and reduced visibilities until the snow ends west to east
between 6pm and 8pm.

University of Iowa prepares for high traffic numbers before NCAA tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)-- In just one day, Hawkeye-Carver Arena will be filled with nearly 15,000 fans in the first leg of the women's NCAA tournament. 

Iowa State Patrol, Iowa City Police, and the University of Iowa are all working together to provide the most fun and most safe experience possible.

"If there's going to be more traffic that we expect, you're just going to have to be a little more patient, pay it forward attitude, don't follow, don't make road rage suggestions at each other, that never helps anything," says Trooper Bob Conrad. 

Iowa City police public information officer Lee Hermiston sent us a statement on the travel today, stating:

"As with any large event in town, we ask that fans give themselves plenty of time to reach their destination and show patience with their fellow drivers. Fans enjoying the game downtown or at other establishments are asked to do so responsibly and ensure that they have a sober driver lined up if their game watching experience includes alcohol."

Specifically parking could be complicated. While the first game kicks off tomorrow afternoon-- business will be as usual surrounding the arenas. Executive senior associate athletics director at the University, Marcus Wilson says, they are working to help the situation. 

“Parking will obviously be, will be limited. We are doing several things to mitigate against that, you’ll see law enforcement, our CSC security staff, management of parking and transportation and others throughout the parking lot.”

Updates on parking and traffic will also be posted on the athletic Twitter page and this webpage. But there are ways fans can help their situation run smoother.

“Arrive early. We’re expecting heavier than normal traffic around here due to the operations around UIHC and Carver College of Dentistry going on at the same time— traffic will peak between 1 and 2:30 tomorrow so, the earlier the fans arrive the better," Wilson said. 

The stress of planning won't outweigh the excitement of tomorrow's game, which is expected to be a great day for the  Iowa City women.

"We take a lot of pride in putting on these events, but we do it for our student athletes, they are why we come into work everyday, why we work for Iowa athletics, and for them to be able to compete tomorrow in the environment we’re going to have is just awesome,” Wilson said. 