University of Iowa prepares for high traffic numbers before NCAA tournament

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)-- In just one day, Hawkeye-Carver Arena will be filled with nearly 15,000 fans in the first leg of the women's NCAA tournament.
Iowa State Patrol, Iowa City Police, and the University of Iowa are all working together to provide the most fun and most safe experience possible.
"If there's going to be more traffic that we expect, you're just going to have to be a little more patient, pay it forward attitude, don't follow, don't make road rage suggestions at each other, that never helps anything," says Trooper Bob Conrad.
Iowa City police public information officer Lee Hermiston sent us a statement on the travel today, stating:
"As with any large event in town, we ask that fans give themselves plenty of time to reach their destination and show patience with their fellow drivers. Fans enjoying the game downtown or at other establishments are asked to do so responsibly and ensure that they have a sober driver lined up if their game watching experience includes alcohol."
Specifically parking could be complicated. While the first game kicks off tomorrow afternoon-- business will be as usual surrounding the arenas. Executive senior associate athletics director at the University, Marcus Wilson says, they are working to help the situation.
“Parking will obviously be, will be limited. We are doing several things to mitigate against that, you’ll see law enforcement, our CSC security staff, management of parking and transportation and others throughout the parking lot.”
Updates on parking and traffic will also be posted on the athletic Twitter page and this webpage. But there are ways fans can help their situation run smoother.
“Arrive early. We’re expecting heavier than normal traffic around here due to the operations around UIHC and Carver College of Dentistry going on at the same time— traffic will peak between 1 and 2:30 tomorrow so, the earlier the fans arrive the better," Wilson said.
The stress of planning won't outweigh the excitement of tomorrow's game, which is expected to be a great day for the Iowa City women.
"We take a lot of pride in putting on these events, but we do it for our student athletes, they are why we come into work everyday, why we work for Iowa athletics, and for them to be able to compete tomorrow in the environment we’re going to have is just awesome,” Wilson said.