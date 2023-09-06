University of Iowa Police investigating body discovered on campus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- University of Iowa Police are investigating after a body was discovered on campus on Wednesday morning.
According to a press release from the University's Police Department, a body was discovered at the north patio of the Stanley Hydraulic Laboratory at 320 S. Riverside Drive.
Police were dispatched at 7:15 a.m., and upon arrival, confirmed that the man was dead.
According to preliminary investigation, with assistance from the Johnson County Medical Examiner, authorities don't believe that the death is suspicious in nature.