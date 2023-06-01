University of Iowa names Beth Goetz as Interim Director of Athletics

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa has named Beth Goetz as its Interim Director of Athletics. Pending approval by the Iowa Board of Regents, she will begin August 1.
Goetz is being named Interim Athletic Director after current Athletic Director Gary Barta announced last week that he will retire after 17 years with the University of Iowa.
Goetz currently serves as Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer. She will hold the Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair.
Goetz joined the Iowa athletics staff in September 2022 after serving as Athletic Director for four years at Ball State University.
Goetz said in a press release, “I want to congratulate Gary Barta on his long career at Iowa and thank President Wilson for putting her trust in me and the tremendous people we have here at Iowa."
She added, “The Hawkeyes have a proud and storied tradition with the greatest fan base in the country, and I am appreciative of the opportunity to lead the department. I am committed to supporting our talented coaches, staff, and student-athletes as we build on the positive trajectory of athletic and academic excellence.”
UI President Barbara Wilson said in a press release, "Beth is a talented and respected leader not only at Iowa, but also at the national level in college athletics." Wilson continued, "I am grateful she has agreed to lead this crucial part of our university and I am confident she will generate a lot of excitement and forward momentum for our student-athletes, coaches, athletics staff, and Hawkeye fans.”
A national search for Barta's replacement is currently planned for the beginning of 2024.