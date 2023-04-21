 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

University of Iowa moving forward with plans to demolish two buildings; approves several projects

  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa is moving forward with its plan to demolish two buildings on campus, while also approving several other projects.

The Board of Regents approved a project to tear down the South Quadrangle building and the Pride Alliance Center. The cost for that operation will cost around $1 million.

Tearing these buildings down is part of a plan to make way for a new west campus academic building. The Pride Alliance will move to a home that's usually used for faculty coming to visit the campus.

The Regents also signed off on other big projects at the University, including a new $75 million parking ramp north of Kinnick Stadium. That will replace an aging hospital ramp.

The Board also approved a plan to remodel the 7th floor of the Van Allen building for more than $7 million, as well as a plan to expand the UIHC Emergency Room and the Medical Research Center to include pediatric research.

Tags

Recommended for you