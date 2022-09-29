University of Iowa Health Clinic nurses protest over staffing level concerns

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Thursday afternoon, University of Iowa Health Clinic (UIHC) nurses protested outside the hospital over nurse to patient ratios. They're concerned about staffing as they move forward.
Nurses say they may have to care for more patients at one time. These nurses worry that adding more patients will jeopardize the quality of the care they can provide.
In an e-mail last Friday from a hospital leader obtained by KWWL, the first two weeks of October have the most staffing challenges.
“The first two weeks of October present the most staffing challenges,” the email said. “The challenges will continue for the adult inpatient staffing through mid-November. I have already received some feedback and suggestions from staff on how to have staff safely care for five patients.”
Ashley Lynn, a nurse in the cardiac unit who has worked at the UIHC for 8.5 years, says an increase in the nurse to patient ratio will make it impossible to care for everyone in a quality way.
In addition to treating and assessing patients, Lynn says that a big part of the job is talking to and listening to patients. With another patient to care for and more responsibilities, Lynn says they may not have time to build a rapport with patients.
"Being present with the patient, asking them you know, how are you and how did you sleep? I mean, that makes a big difference in your patient," Lynn told KWWL. "And if you feel like you're so busy that you can't ask those questions because they might talk to you for 10 minutes, that's a problem."
On the University of Iowa website, there are 381 nursing positions open - 144 full-time.
"Would I make it through my 12 hour shift? Yes," Lynn said. "Would I feel good going home about the care I gave, no. That's because my patients would not get the care that they deserve."
In the aforementioned e-mail last Friday, a UIHC leader said that they are open to suggestions to solve the staffing challenges. They said that leaders will also be on the floor more often to fill in some staffing gaps.
In a statement from UIHC, they said, "Hospital staffing can change quickly based on the number of patients and their severity of illness. When more staff are needed, existing staff have the option to pick up additional shifts or hours for additional pay."
They added, "UIHC is committed and always will be providing safe, high-quality care. This means having a team of staff whop care for patients in a safe, supportive work environment."
Travel nurses are one way to help to relieve staff for a few months. UIHC says that the number of travel nurse contracts have stayed consistent, but the number of travel nurses may vary from month-to-month.
Traveling nurses can make more than full-time nurses. This is dependent on the market rate. UIHC says that they pay competitive market rates.