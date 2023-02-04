University of Illinois fan group formally apologizes for lying to get discounted ticket order

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- A group of University of Illinois fans is apologizing after they pretended to be a charitable organization to get discounted tickets for Saturday's Iowa-Illinois game.
Orange Krush is the student section at the University of Illinois basketball games. Each year, the group of fans travels to a different away game. They planned to go to Iowa City for Saturday's game between the Hawkeyes and the Fighting Illini.
The University of Iowa Athletic Department said it revoked the groups 200 tickets after discovering the group ordered tickets on behalf of an Illinois chapter of the Boys and Girls Club.
In a Twitter post on Saturday, the group admitted to and apologized for falsely ordering tickets under the organization.
"The students of the Orange Krush are among the most passionate fans in the country," the group said. "In planning the Orange Krush road trip, we misrepresented ourselves as another active charitable organization, which exercised poor judgment. This was our mistake and for that we are truly sorry."
Initially, the group blamed Iowa athletics, specifically Athletics Director Gary Barta, and called him out for canceling the tickets at the last minute. On Saturday, the group apologized for blaming Barta and Iowa Athletics staff for the situation.
The group said it would use this as a learning experience and vowed to change its practices in years to come.
"As a non-profit organization ourselves trying to better the Champaign-Urbana community, we have the greatest respect for organizations who are doing this life changing work every. day. It was never our intention to disparage or lessen their importance," the group said. "This event has been a valuable learning experience that will help form best practices for Orange Krush classes for years to come. The Orange Krush road trip prank has become a tradition that students and Illini fans look forward to every year. It is our goal to continue the annual road trip in a manner that stays true to the spirit of fun competition Illinois fans expect."
The University of Iowa Athletic Department refunded the original ticket order and instead donated dozens of tickets to the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids.