UIHC dieticians and researchers work to prevent further baby formula shortages

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Last year's baby formula shortage sent families into a scramble to feed their little ones. Dietitians and researchers at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital are working on a solution to make sure that it doesn't happen again.
The work at the hospital started before the shortage began. Health professionals started working with dieticians to come up with a way to be prepared if something like last year's formula shortage happens again.
One dietician, Jean Ryan, said that it's taken a lot of research and planning to get where they are today.
Ryan said, "We noticed a shortage of supply originally actually with our direct show. And since that time, we've really been monitoring our supply and our inventory and really trying to prepare for additional emergencies as they happen. So I think we were quite prepared when it came down to having other supply chain shortages."
Ryan said that her team meets once to twice a week to take a look at their supply and assess how they can meet the needs of their patients at the hospital.