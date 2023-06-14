UI doctor discusses new RSV vaccines

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- The FDA has approved two new vaccines for older adults.
Part of the trial and study on them took place in Eastern Iowa. The vaccine will protect high-risk groups from the respiratory virus, which kills and hospitalizes thousands of seniors each year. It is a virus that affects the lungs and airways, producing mucus and making breathing hard.
The disease can also hospitalize children under the age of five. While those cases are severe and lead to intubation, there are fewer deaths than in adults.
For most people, RSV causes mild symptoms similar to a cold. According to the CDC, the virus kills 6,000 to 10,000 seniors and hospitalizes 60,000 to 160,000 people every year.
The FDA has approved two vaccines for those 60 and older, one by Pfizer and another by GlaxoSmithKline.
105 Iowans participated in the Pfizer trial at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
"Each study is following people for three years, three typical RSV seasons," Infectious Disease professor and Executive Dean of the Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa, Dr. Patricia Winokur, said. "FDA approval came after seeing the data for one season, and they approved it because the efficacy was just so striking."
Dr. Winokur led the Pfizer trial at UIHC. According to Pfizer, the single-dose vaccine was 67% to 86% effective at preventing RSV illness in adults 60 or older.
"I think if you have someone, for me, as a practitioner, who has 65 and older and has significant lung disease in particular, where they would have a much higher risk of complications from getting RSV, this would probably be a very important vaccine for that group," Dr. Winokur said. "If you have someone who's 60 healthy as a horse, maybe this isn't a vaccine they're going to need right up front."
Both vaccines use a protein but present it in slightly different ways. Dr. Winokur said scientists tweaked its configuration, so the human immune system could recognize it to prevent disease.
The GlaxoSmithKline vaccine is mixed with an adjuvant, a compound that is added to vaccines to try and boost the immune response. Dr. Winokur said some people are worried about adjuvants.
"We've seen them in many trials, and they're quite safe. Some people prefer to have their vaccines with just the protein component," Dr. Winokur said. "If you remember, the newest vaccine we've seen with COVID is the messenger RNA vaccine. This is a much more traditional vaccine. This is just a protein, which we typically have vaccinated people with for flu and many other infectious diseases and viruses."
Pfizer's shot is also approved for pregnant women. If pregnant women get vaccinated in their second or third trimester, they can pass on those antibodies to the baby.
In a study of 7,000 pregnant women, Dr. Winokur said babies were 90% protected for three months and 80% protected for six months.
"You had a really nice response there. The most serious disease we see in babies is in the first six months of life. That's when they're often admitted, often requiring intubation," Dr. Winokur said. "It's a really important finding."
Dr. Winokur said there was a slight jump in premature births for those who got the vaccine versus the placebo, though it was not statistically significant.
They are keeping a close eye on it as more people get the vaccine.
RSV cases saw an unprecedented surge among children and older adults last year, filling hospital beds and causing concern for many parents.
Doctors say cases usually come up every year. However, cases spiked ahead of the traditional late fall and winter season.
Dr. Winokur said the reason for the odd season is many people were masked and socially distanced during COVID and didn't get the normal respiratory viruses they usually would have.
"We didn't have that exposure to RSP during COVID because of the masks and social distancing," she said. "Many people were just sitting there ready to get it and had minimal pre-existing immunity."
Pfizer expects to have enough supplies ready for market in the third quarter of this year, right before RSV season. Dr. Winokur said it is unclear if the shot can be given simultaneously with the flu shot.
Dr. Winokur said they mostly saw sore arms, fatigue and tiredness from those who got the shot. She noted there have been a few reported cases of atrial fibrillation, which is irregular heartbeats.
"When FDA approved this vaccine, it was something that they said, you're going to need to watch this, as you get more people vaccinated to make sure this isn't real," Dr. Winokur said. "Atrial fibrillation is prevalent in older adults."
There were also a few cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which has been seen with other vaccines.
"It's something that we see in the general population, but because they saw them in the clinical trials, both companies will be watching very carefully for whether those continue to increase after people have received this vaccine," Dr. Winokur said.
A week from Wednesday, on June 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Committee of independent advisors will meet to discuss the RSV vaccines and make recommendations on their usage and rollout.