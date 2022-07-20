 Skip to main content
Two arrested in Iowa City robbery and shots fired

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people are facing charges after a robbery in Iowa City Tuesday night.

Police say there was a robbery and shots fired at 5:14 p.m. on Shamrock Place, but they haven't released further details about what happened.

Joey Smith Jr., 31, and Marcia Buckhalter, 29, were both arrested.

Smith is charged with First-Degree Robbery, Going Armed with Intent, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, and Control of a Firearm by a Felon.

Buckhalter is charged with First-Degree Robbery.

If you have any additional information or camera footage, you are asked to call police.

