TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck rollover on I-80 brings traffic to a halt

  • Updated
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa DOT is reporting I-80 eastbound is blocked due to an apparent semi truck rollover. 

The city of Coralville tweeted, "As you head home from work on Mon, July 17, avoid I-80 eastbound in Coralville as of 4:35 pm due to an overturned semi by the Prairie du Chien Rd exit in Iowa City."

The crash is between Exit 244 and Exit 246. A detour is in operation. A delay of about 4 minutes is expected on I-80 as of 4:45 p.m. Follow the link below for the latest traffic update.

