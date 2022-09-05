Tiffin motorcyclist hurt in accident

MARSHALLTOWN (KWWL) -- A Tiffin teenager was injured in a Central Iowa accident on Sunday.
The Iowa State Patrol says 18-year-old Chad Luzum was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital after the crash. Authorities did not disclose the extent of his injuries.
The accident happened in Marshalltown just before 6:30 p.m.
According to a crash report, Luzum was southbound on Iowa 14 when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV that ran a stop sign.
The SUV's driver, 53-year-old David Loveberry of Marshalltown, wasn't hurt.