 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tiffin motorcyclist hurt in accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Motorcycle-Crash-2
By Leslie Stone

MARSHALLTOWN (KWWL) -- A Tiffin teenager was injured in a Central Iowa accident on Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol says 18-year-old Chad Luzum was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital after the crash. Authorities did not disclose the extent of his injuries.

The accident happened in Marshalltown just before 6:30 p.m.

According to a crash report, Luzum was southbound on Iowa 14 when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV that ran a stop sign.

The SUV's driver, 53-year-old David Loveberry of Marshalltown, wasn't hurt.