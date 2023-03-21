"Swatting Calls" reported across several Iowa counties on Tuesday morning

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Numerous "swatting calls" have taken place across Iowa on Tuesday morning. The calls claim there are active shooter situations in schools. However, Police say that the calls are not credible.
"Swatting calls" have been reported in cities of Iowa City, Dubuque, North Liberty, Cedar Rapids, Muscatine, Clinton, Davenport, as well as Cerro Gordo, Story and Polk counties on Tuesday morning. In all, at least 30 schools have reported similar incidents.
According to government officials, the calls were made through an internet platform that makes tracking the calls difficult. The calls are designed to create confusion and chaos.
Officials went on to say that the calls all had the same details, content and voice.
Clinton High School cancelled classes on Tuesday after reports of shots fired near the school, though no evidence of a shooting has been found.
Several local Police Departments, including Iowa City, are in active communication with school districts affected by the calls.
