State Volleyball: Dike-NH and Gladbrook-Reinbeck to play for titles

CORALVILLE(KWWL)--Class 2A and 1A Semifinals. Dike-New Hartford vs Hinton.Top Ranked Dike-New Hartford takes the first set 25-14...But Hinton jumps to a five point lead in the second set.
The Wolverines battle back... Peyton Petersen with one of her match high 18 kills.
Later it is Maryn Bixby with the Kill....Dike-New Hartford rallies to win the second set 25-20.
The Wolverine Fans are ready for the championship round---Dike-New hartford delivers...Jadyn Petersen delivers another kill...
and on match point Jadyn Petersen closes the show with another kill.....Dike-New Hartford gets the sweep to advance for a 2A Championship showdown with 2nd ranked Western Christian
In Class One-A second seeded Gladbrook-Reinbeck faces a surprising AGWSR team that brings a losing record to the semifinals. The Rebels behind the impressive hitting of Ava Wyatt easily takes the first two set
AGWSR Battles back to force a fourth set...but the Rebels close the door to advance to the State Championship match for the second time in three years 3 sets t0 1
on Friday---Gladbrook-Reinbeck will face Ankeny Christian Academy for the 1A title....The Eagles swept top seeded Springville in the other semifinal